School board chooses Steamboat II over Whistler as site for proposed school

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs School Board voted unanimously Monday night to build a new school on the district’s 35-acre Steamboat II property instead of the 9.2 acres it owns in the Whistler neighborhood.

The board narrowed the school type to either a kindergarten through fourth-grade campus or kindergarten through eighth-grade campus, removing the option of a new middle school but tabling the final decision until June 3. The board also opted to hold off on deciding whether the new school will house preschool.

Several members of the board and the audience acknowledged the type of school is in many ways tied to the school site. Board President Joey Andrew said he sees the type of school as taking priority over location, but he admitted the site selection was a hot-button issue.

“Let’s not lose sight of the real purpose,” Andrew said. “And that is to provide the best education for kids.”

Regarding the Whistler site, board members expressed concerns over the lack of a bridge and road extension from Stone Lane to U.S. Highway 40.

Superintendent Brad Meeks also announced the district will not be purchasing additional acreage from the Mount Werner Water District, which would have given the district more flexibility in building the school farther away from houses and maintaining more green space on the property that has long been utilized as part of the city-owned Whistler Park.

There were concerns expressed about the Steamboat II site, mainly the unknown cost of water and utility access, transportation, traffic and safety given the proximity to U.S. 40.

People will have to drive or bus their kids out to Steamboat II, and Robin Schepper, who serves on the CC4E committee that advocated for an elementary school at the Whistler site, said, “our schools should be where the kids are.”

With the district acquiring 35 more acres adjacent to the Steamboat II property in June, the significant amount of space was cited as a benefit for building flexibility long into the future. The board also acknowledged more community support for Steamboat II, a key factor needed for voters to pass a bond in November to the tune of about $85 million.

A number of people commended the board for abandoning the idea of a school in Whistler, at least for now.

Monday’s board meeting was held at Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs and attracted a crowd that filled Allbright Auditorium.

