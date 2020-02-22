Schneider named ticket office director at Steamboat Resort

James “Jimmy” Schneider

Courtesy photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. recently announced the promotion of James “Jimmy” Schneider to ticket office director for the resort.

Schneider has been a Ski Corp. team member since 2011 and will transition to his new position effective Saturday, Feb. 22, reporting to Katie Brown, vice president of sales and marketing for Ski Corp.

“Jimmy is a proven leader in our company and within the ticket office,” Brown said. “Having him lead our strong ticket office supervisors and staff will only reinforce our longstanding tradition of excellence in the ticket office.”

The ticket office director is responsible for overseeing ticket office staff and daily operations, working hand in hand with multiple departments across the resort to ensure a simple and straightforward experience for guests, RFID and other ticket product management, guest relations and other duties.

“Having spent the past few years behind the scenes as a business analyst. I am looking forward to once again being on the front line, working hand in hand with staff and engaging with our guests to create the best mountain experience,” Schneider said.

Schneider previously worked in the resort’s ticket office in roles ranging from front line staff and supervisor for SnowSports School ticket office and the main ticket office, to product administration coordinator and most recently RTP business analyst.

He is originally from Santa Barbara, California, and resides in Steamboat with his wife and daughter.