Schedule of events: 108th annual Winter Carnival, Feb. 3 to 7

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Wally Magill competes in the annual Winter Carnival's Nordic Spring in 2019. (File Photo/Leah Vann)



A $10 Winter Carnival button or a $15 buff are required to participate in the Soda Pop Slalom or the Rail Jams. A commemorative button/buff will give free skiing access to Howelsen Hill Ski Area on Feb. 3 to 6. People must obtain a physical lift ticket at the Howelsen Hill ticket office. A signed waiver and helmets are required for participation in the Soda Pop Slalom or Rail Jams. Masks and social distancing are required for all events.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Noon, Olympic Heritage Tour

Howelsen Hill Lodge, 845 Howelsen Parkway, downtown off Fifth Street

Presented by the Tread of Pioneers Museum. Tours led by the USA’s only six-time winter Olympian Todd Lodwick explore Steamboat’s Olympic heritage; the multiple talents of Carl Howelsen; and the history of the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Winter Carnival, Howelsen Hill and ski jumping. Social distancing and face masks required. Group sizes will be limited per state and county orders and on a first-come, first-served basis. treadofpioneers.org

5:30 p.m., Opening ceremonies

Outdoor Podium area behind Howelsen Hill Lodge.

A celebration honoring the Winter Carnival Queen, her Court of Attendants, Little Princesses and the Grand Marshals. Open only to immediate friends and family of the Winter Carnival Royalty.

Thursday, Feb. 4

4 p.m., Snow sculpture judging

On Lincoln Avenue in downtown Steamboat

Presented by Steamboat Creates. Stroll down Lincoln to view hand-carved snow sculptures. Winners will be highlighted with ribbons and announced on Steamboat Create’s and Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club’s social media platforms as well as wintercarnivalsteamboat.com. Sculptures will be built Feb. 3 by high school and community teams inspired by the theme, Happy Outside. Application deadline has passed. For more information, contact Steamboat Creates at 970-879-9008, sylvie@steamboatcreates.org.

Harrison Schuett leaves the starting gate of the 2020 Christy Sports Soda Pop Slalom. The long-running Winter Carnival tradition draws hundreds of young skiers to the ski area, and for many of them it's the first time to test their skills on a slalom course.



Friday, Feb. 5

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Christy Sports Soda Pop Slalom

At Howelsen Hill, downtown off Fifth Street

This is a fun race and is open to any skier or snowboarder ages 11 and younger (SSWSC U12 athletes are not eligible). Preregistration is required at wintercarnivalsteamboat.com in 15-minute intervals by Feb. 1.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tour Winter Carnival exhibits

800 Oak St., Tread of Pioneers Museum

The Tread of Pioneers Museum invites residents and visitors to take a walk through history and see the most memorable items from over a century of Winter Carnivals. Take a look at the original light suit worn by the very first Lighted Man, the full collection of Winter Carnival buttons and photos of the historic events that have brought the community together for 108 years. Visit treadofpioneers.org for more information, hours and admission fees.

Noon, Iconic Steamboat walking tour

Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.

Join the Tread of Pioneers Museum and Steamboat Creates for a free guided tour of Steamboat’s most iconic historic and cultural sites in downtown Steamboat Springs. Start at the historic Depot Art Center on 13th Street for free hot cocoa and a guided tour of this treasured landmark and newly refurbished art studio caboose. Then stroll through the downtown area for a specially curated tour of historic buildings, mineral springs, history stories, cultural sites, hidden surprises and art murals. The tour ends at the Tread of Pioneers Museum where the history and heritage of Steamboat Springs is on display through its exhibits and historic homes. Half-price museum admission for all tour participants. First come first served; dress warmly to walk outside; tour follows all COVID-19 state and county regulations and protocols. Face masks and social distancing will be required.

2:30 to 4 p.m., Powder Tools midwinter terrain park jam session

Howelsen Hill, downtown off Fifth Street

Open to both skiers and snowboarders. Located at the Howelsen Hill Terrain Park, this event is open to the public. Preregistration is required at wintercarnivalsteamboat.com. A waiver must be signed or already be on file with the SSWSC in order to participate.

All day, Tread of Pioneers Museum movie

Hosted virtually at wintercarnivalsteamboat.com

Join the Tread of Pioneers Museum and the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club for a virtual film presentation of “Hill of Champions: The Story of Howelsen Hill.” The film, produced by F.M. “Smokey” Vandergrift, celebrates the ski area’s founding and storied history.

The original artwork for the 2021 Winter Carnival poster, created by local artist Sarah Juschka. This year in addition to the poster, neck gaiters printed with the design will also be sold.



Saturday, Feb. 6

Noon to 8 p.m., World Pro ski tour

Watch virtually at wintercarnivalsteamboat.com

The World Pro Ski Tour, a nationwide tour of events featuring the popular “dual” format of Alpine ski racing, is coming to Howelsen Hill. Featuring a side-by-side race format, TV viewers will be able to consume the most exciting Alpine ski racing of the season. No spectators allowed on site.

Saturday evening, View from home fireworks show

No spectators allowed on site

Steamboat’s pyrotechnic experts are at it again, and the fireworks display is brought to the community by Yampa Valley Bank, Tim Borden and Native Excavating. People are invited to watch the winter fireworks show from their deck, the street and from their home. Howelsen Parkway will be closed to the public.

Remington the Chihuahua pulls Opal Schwarz along Lincoln the Dog Dash event at the 107th Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival. Remington and Opal did not win the race but proved to be fan favorites nonetheless. (Photo by John F. Russell)



Sunday, Feb. 7

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday Free Ski Day at Howelsen Hill

Howelsen Hill Ski Area, 845 Howelsen Parkway

Skiers and riders must have advance reservations. Make a two-hour time slot reservation for skiing and riding at Howelsen Hill — North America’s oldest operating ski area and Steamboat’s original ski area. What better way to celebrate the 108th Winter Carnival’s theme of “Happy Outside” than carving down 440 vertical feet on the face, riding the boardwalk carpet for easy-access beginner terrain or cruising for miles on the Nordic trails for cross country skiing, skate skiing, fat biking and snowshoeing.