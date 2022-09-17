 Scenic views and high school sports: Pilot & Today photos of the week | SteamboatToday.com
Scenic views and high school sports: Pilot & Today photos of the week

The slopes of Steamboat Resort and storm clouds fill the background behind the iconic More Barn on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Gentry Holt’s dog Nell nips at one of the cows during the Routt County Cattlemen’s Classic Cattle Dog Trials on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Brent Romick Arena in Steamboat Springs.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A greater Sandhill crane makes its way across a hay meadow just off of Routt County Road 14 on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The cranes may be in the area for a few more weeks before leaving for the San Luis Valley valley and then further south for the winter.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden’s Tessa Booco, left, and Olivia Svoboda stay ready for the upcoming serve in a match against Moffat County on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Steamboat senior Charlie Thompson gets a green in regulation with this stroke on the No. 9 fairway at Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club during Steamboat golf’s home event on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Light falls through the clouds on a hay meadow just off of Routt County Road 46 Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Junior Sloane Speer and senior Tya Drennen jump to block a Glenwood Springs hit in a Steamboat volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Senior Kodi Ingols brings a Dove Creek ball carrier to the ground in a Hayden football game on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat senior Liam Siefken lunges for a backhand to keep a volley alive in a Steamboat Springs tennis singles match against Rocky Mountain on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
