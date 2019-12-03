SBT GRVL sells out in 25 minutes

A cyclist crosses the SBT GRVL finish line on Sunday, Aug. 18.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — If you were 30 minutes late to register for the 2020 SBT GRVL (Steamboat Gravel) mountain bike race, you missed out. Just 25 minutes after general registration opened up at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, the 2,500 slots filled up.

SBT GRVL had an early registration for those who participated in 2019 and that filled about 1,000 slots on Monday.

“We knew it would go quickly, and we had lots of guesses as to how quickly, and we’re all just really pleased with it,” said Amy Charity, media liaison for SBT GRVL.

One of the goals for SBT GRVL when it began last year was to achieve a 50/50 gender balance. The 2019 race featured 1,500 participants with 400 being women. This summer, there will be over 700 female racers.

“That takes us to about 30%. We’re pleased we have that many more than last year,” Charity said. “We feel we have made a huge gain, but we definitely have further to go to get to that 50/50. We’ll continue to do initiatives to push for that.”

Registrants are from 48 different states, with just Louisiana and Rhode Island missing.

“I feel like if we hadn’t sold out, we would reach out and be like, ‘Anyone ride a bike in Louisiana?'” Charity said.

What’s more, the 2020 pack will represent 13 different countries, improving on eight from last year.

Based on those who registered, Steamboat Springs boasts the third most participants with 121 behind Denver with 207 and Boulder with 234 riders.

Most people registered for the longest route, with the 144-mile black course attracting more than 1,000 riders.

“That’s really exciting to see — that a lot of people want to push themselves with that incredibly hard, long race,” Charity said.

