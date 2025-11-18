‘Save The Skigles’ — CMC launches fundraiser to back ski team

The Colorado Mountain College Eagles Alpine Ski Team has partnered with parents, alumni, community members and the athletes to launch a fundraiser and fund the team, amid state and federal budget cuts.

On Feb. 7, CMC-Steamboat will host the Skigle Soiree fundraiser and Winter Carnival fireworks watch party.

The team set a goal of $1.5 million raised by June 2027, and raised nearly $500,000 before its first deadline of Nov. 30.

“We are thrilled to have not only met but exceeded our initial fundraising goal,” said Kristin Heath Colon, CMC vice president for advancement and foundation CEO, in a news release. “It’s gratifying to continue to learn how much the college and the ski team are respected and valued.”

Now, the effort must pull in another $500,000 before June.

“These next six months of fundraising are critical for the longevity of this great program,” said Colon. “We’ve got the momentum needed, and like every race, finishing strong is the key to success. We’re excited about the continued support from donors, sponsors and the broader community as we work to secure the team’s future.”

The team is comprised of 21 members, who each must contribute $10,000, on top of the fundraising campaign.

“The athlete fees are still only about a third of the price of a top-tier post-graduate club program,” said Skigles head coach Scott Tanner. “The fundraising success so far has made such a difference.

“The team is walking with a pep in their step. We’re currently training at Copper and the team is skiing really well. This has been a huge shot of adrenaline for us.”