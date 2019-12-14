Saturday newspaper delivery will be delayed

Deliveries of the Saturday edition of Steamboat Pilot & Today will be delayed due to the severe weather affecting driving conditions throughout the region. The delivery truck carrying papers from our printing facility in Gypsum has been in an accident, so delivery to Steamboat is uncertain at this time.

In the meantime, we encourage you to read the replica e-edition of Saturday’s paper or visit SteamboatPilot.com for the latest news and information.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.