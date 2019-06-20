Sarah Coleman: Take the mental health cleanse challenge

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Happy summer! Time to get you in a great summer mood. This month is all about you and a healthy positive mindset. How does one do this? With a mental health cleanse challenge, of course.

Pick two each week for the next month and conquer your positivity. Don’t like what you see, create your own list and post it on the fridge. Before you start, set two goals that you would like to achieve for the month. Write them down.

Week 1: Self care

Journal for 10 minutes daily. Treat yourself to a special pampering — pedicure, massage, lunch with a friend, etc. Soak — bath, hot tub, hot springs, etc. Meditate for for five minutes each day.

Week 2: Diet and exercise

Try a new workout you haven’t done before — stairs at Howelsen, CrossFit, Zumba, etc. Eliminate sugar for the entire week. Meal prep for the entire week. Get a yoga class in this week.

Week 3: Digital

Eat every meal cell phone free for one week Clean out your email inbox — organize, delete, file away, etc. Check email only two times a day this week. You can even post an away message that says I will get back to at 3 p.m. today, so it doesn’t stress you out. Un-follow people on social media that do not inspire you.

Week 4: Positivity

Pay it forward — smile at a stranger, buy someone a coffee or smoothie, etc. Write down three things you are grateful for daily. No negative thoughts or complaints for one whole day. Ask a friend to describe you in three words then switch-write them down and repeat daily.

Make this enjoyable. Create healthy habits. Stay positive. Get creative. Have fun.

Sarah Coleman is a wellness coach at The Foundry, a personal trainer, CrossFitter and coach at Steamboat CrossFit, food connoisseur at Bitchin Kitchin and outdoor enthusiast everywhere.