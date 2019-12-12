Sarah Coleman: Random acts of kindness — Give joy freely

Sarah Coleman

Joel Reichenberger

‘Tis the season of giving and joy, joy and giving. Stuck in a holiday gift giving rut? Need some friendly motivation to do good? Want a few fun and different ways to celebrate this month?

I encourage you to pay it forward as much as you can over the holidays. You will be amazed at how much giving freely, even in a small way, can fill your cup.

Holiday ways to give joy freely:

Candy Cane bomb a parking lot: While you are at it, leave a little happy note on someone’s car.

While you are at it, leave a little happy note on someone’s car. Share a holiday workout playlist: While you are at it, encourage a friend to try a different workout with you. Skin? CrossFit? Zumba?

While you are at it, encourage a friend to try a different workout with you. Skin? CrossFit? Zumba? Call a friend who lives far away: While you are at it, call your mother, too.

While you are at it, call your mother, too. Cut out paper snowflakes and hang them: While you are at it, decorate around the company water cooler.

While you are at it, decorate around the company water cooler. Carry someone else’s groceries: While you are at it, grab a gift card and pay it forward.

While you are at it, grab a gift card and pay it forward. Shovel your neighbor’s walkway: While you are at it, clean off their car, too.

While you are at it, clean off their car, too. Bring coffee or tea to all of your co-workers: While you are at it, buy the person behind you in line one, too.

While you are at it, buy the person behind you in line one, too. Take cookies to the fire station: While you are at it, leave a few for someone unexpected to find.

While you are at it, leave a few for someone unexpected to find. Hang mistletoe and wait underneath it: While you are at it, hang mistletoe in a fun spot and watch all the love unfold.

While you are at it, hang mistletoe in a fun spot and watch all the love unfold. Compliment a complete stranger: While you are at it, hug everyone you see and watch the magic it creates.

While you are at it, hug everyone you see and watch the magic it creates. Give everyone you see a kiss — a chocolate one is just fine: While you are at it, give yourself one too. You deserve it.

While you are at it, give yourself one too. You deserve it. Say thank you, smile often, tell people they matter, listen, cultivate gratitude and spread as much joy as you can this season.

While you are at it, remember what the season is all about anyway

Sarah Coleman is a wellness coach at The Foundry, a personal trainer, CrossFitter and coach at Steamboat CrossFit, food connoisseur at Bitchin Kitchin and outdoor enthusiast everywhere.