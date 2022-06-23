Sarah Coleman: Let’s change the way we speak to ourselves

Do you ever stop to think that the person you will have the most conversations with in your entire life is … wait for it … YOURSELF!

I recently found myself having a very negative conversation with myself and thought, “Hey, that wasn’t very nice. Would I talk to a friend that way?”

We often question if we are good enough, smart enough, pretty enough, strong enough, etc. Imagine a place where we all thought the world of ourselves — and, spoiler alert, guess what — you are enough.

Oftentimes, it is our comparison to others that gets us headed down the negative path. And, get this — comparison is the thief of joy.

“The flower next to the other, doesn’t compare — it just blooms.” So, go on now — bloom!

Let’s tailor our mindset and the conversations in our heads to the positive and stop talking down to ourselves. Here are a few “not that, try this” ideas to get you pointed in the right and positive direction.

Not that, try this

• He is prettier than me. Try this: I have so many great characteristics, want to see.

• I am not as strong as she is. Try this: I can do hard things, watch me.

• They make more money than I do. Try this: I have everything I need, want to borrow something.

• That life looks better than mine. Try this: My life is full of joy, let’s play.

• I am not good enough. Try this: I am enough, so are you.

You get the picture, yes? These may seem like silly examples, but it’s all about reframing the mind toward the affirmative.

When a negative thought about yourself enters your head, try turning it around with something that actually is working for you, something you are really proud of, something you are grateful for right now, or shining some respect and love toward a goal you have crushed lately. There is always something to be grateful for.

The next time Negative Nancy shows up — show them a thing or two. Put a few stickie notes on your mirror or in your car or fun places you will see them on a regular basis, giving yourself some words of affirmation or encouragement.

Remember, you are enough and, to be quite honest, everyone is struggling with something. Be kind because we don’t know other’s battles. Now, go do some burpees!

Sarah Coleman is a wellness and recovery coach at Foundry Treatment Center Steamboat Springs, a fitness fanatic, a personal trainer, a CrossFitter, a food connoisseur at Bitchin Kitchin and an outdoor enthusiast everywhere.