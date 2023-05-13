Sarah Coleman: I see you — I hear you

“I see you on the days you move mountains. I see you on the days you can’t get out of bed. Whichever day that is today — you are brave, you are beautiful, you are strong.”

As May is Mental Health Awareness Month, I asked how can we pioneer change, growth and conversation? And wow, did you all deliver. Here are some supportive tips to get you and your loved ones speaking about mental health, seeking self-care and creating some different habits. Maybe one of these will speak to you.

Hopefully you recognize your own helpful special words in here — it does take a village, we heal in community and we are most certainly better together. Remember you are not alone.

• Be vulnerable and speak your truth.

• Speak to your “person” or “persons” — those that no matter what it is, they get it and you, they are there no matter what and they never judge.

• Comparison is a trap — be you and let those who don’t like it leave.

• Talk about it more — drink about it less.

• Get outside, journal, move your body –— give a hug, get a hug.

• Gratitude — name it every day. Pick three things and write them down.

• Observe the mind — set a twice-daily reminder and ask yourself, “What am I thinking right now?” Do that for a week and journal the negatives. Then flip the script on them and create positive affirmations, and say them often throughout the day.

• Throttle therapy — shred more powder, get on a bike, eat more cheese, pick up a barbell, do the yoga, play with a dog, go barefoot, get dirty, listen to music and sing out loud.

• Smile — even if you really don’t want to smile because it releases endorphins and makes you feel better.

Self-care comes in many forms. It could be massage at times or sometimes it could mean going to the gym or taking an amazing bike ride.

But it could also mean paying someone to clean your house or buying a meal prep service so you don’t have to stress about dinner or setting boundaries. Whatever it is, don’t feel bad about it. Do what you need to make yourself feel cared for.

Worry is wasted time — no amount of worry has ever changed anything. Complaint is wasted breath – any complaint should be accompanied by a positive idea for addressing the problem.

Talk to yourself as if you are speaking to a dear friend who is going through something difficult or who needs to hear positive, reassuring words.

Let others in your circle – connect – find your tribe – be aware of who you surround yourself with – finding joy in community.

Three main plans of action: 1. Mind – mental health support 2. Body – movement and meditation 3. Spirit – a spiritual program of action for my recovery.

Mind your intake. Physical and mental, nothing throws you off like waking up to social media, news, and such. Give yourself a chance to look at anything else – starting your day positive and meaningful will end it differently as well.

As usual, don’t forget to do your burpees and yay it forward. There is always hope, so take care of yourself a little extra this month. Then do it all over again.

Sarah Coleman is a wellness and recovery coach at Foundry Steamboat, a personal trainer and fitness coach at Steamboat Fit, a CrossFitter, a food connoisseur, meal prep chef and an outdoor enthusiast everywhere.