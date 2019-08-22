Sarah Coleman: 8 meal prep hacks

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — As summer winds down, I know you want to spend as much time outside as you can, right? There just isn’t enough time to bike, hike, camp, swim, surf, golf and play. Plus you still want to eat well. So, here are a few meal prep hacks to set you up for success so you can spend more time doing the things you love.

#1. Roast a bunch of veggies on Sunday on a big sheet pan. Simply pick three to five different veggies and put them in oven for 20 minutes at 400 degrees. Separate into a few different containers so you have grab and go veggies at any time. No need to even season them (well, maybe some salt and pepper or Everything but the Bagel seasoning). Spice them up individually during the week so they don’t all taste the same.

#2. Grill a bunch of chicken breasts at the beginning of the week. Chop them up to use on salads, in stir fry or simply on their own.

#3. Chop up fresh veggies and fruits. It is nice to have some quick snacks on hand when you need a little snack. Carrots, celery, snap peas, watermelon and pineapple are some great ideas. Get the work done ahead of time so you can relax when you get home.

#4. Remember to check your schedule. Nothing is worse than prepping a bunch of food you have to toss out. This can also help plan for leftovers if you go out for a fun occasion — plan, plan, plan.

#5. Get great containers … lots of different sizes and ones with good lids. This can be a lifesaver for meal prep and portion control.

#6. Don’t be afraid of already prepped items … pre-chopped veggies, already cooked shrimp, store bought salsa and rotisserie chicken can be a meal prep cook’s best friend.

#7. When in doubt think two proteins, four vegetables and one starch. Try preparing two proteins each week. Prepare at least four vegetables, including salad greens, cut raw vegetables and roasted vegetables. To round things out, make a big batch of a single starch, such as roasted sweet potatoes.

#8. Have fun. Get creative. Mix and match. And, if you ever need a fun idea, try this: get four friends together and have a meal prep night, maybe around a special show or just a good time to catch up on gossip and life. Each person comes prepared to make four of the same meal … you all cook together for a few hours and go home with four meals for the week. Fun, friends and food … is there anything better?

Happy prepping my friends.

Sarah Coleman is a wellness coach at The Foundry, a personal trainer, CrossFitter and coach at Steamboat CrossFit, food connoisseur at Bitchin Kitchin and outdoor enthusiast everywhere.