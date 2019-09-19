Sarah Coleman: 5 tips for digital detox

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — It is a real thing people. As screen time becomes more and more unavoidable, it is important to turnoff every now and then to recharge, reboot and refocus. Here a few steps to attempt a little less screen time in your daily routine.

• Start small. Don’t keep your phone near you at meal time. Focus on your food, the people you are with and lively conversation. Plus, this helps you become mindful about what you are actually putting in your body.

• Buy a real alarm clock. Yes, old fashioned but a great way to limit screen time before bed and upon waking. Sleep with your phone away from your bed for optimum ZZZs.

• Don’t text and drive. Spend a few moments each day cell free and what better place than your daily commute by car or, even better, bike. Listen to some music or, better yet, enjoy some quiet moments looking around and taking in moments you might miss.

• Set real boundaries with screen time and stick to them. No emails after a certain time or limiting social media can help you frame your day and make the most of your work and personal time.

• When all else fails, plan a trip with your tribe and get out of cell service for a few days. Connect, unwind, be fully present or engaged and really focus on the good ‘ole things in life.

Sarah Coleman is a wellness coach at The Foundry, a personal trainer, CrossFitter and coach at Steamboat CrossFit, food connoisseur at Bitchin Kitchin and outdoor enthusiast everywhere.