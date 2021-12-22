Santa working his way through Steamboat

Santa and Mrs. Claus wave to the crowd as they make their way down Whistler Road on Tuesday, Dec. 22, while riding Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue’s Big Red Sleigh through the streets of Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue’s Big Red Sleigh is making rounds this week with Santa in tow.

Over the days leading up to Christmas, Santa and Mrs. Claus are visiting different areas in the city each evening through Christmas Eve, riding atop the firetruck’s bucket.

The parade route is expected to start at 4:30 p.m. every day and should take about 60-90 minutes to travel through the area. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue will do its best to get to everyone, but people should know that that routes may change at the discretion of the driver and due to weather.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue is requesting that people stay out of the road, dress warm and carry a flashlight. The parade will come to these neighborhoods are as follows:

Thursday, Dec. 23 — Conifer Circle, Amethyst, Fish Creek, Harwigs Circle, Blue Sage, Steamboat Boulevard, Tamarack, Cherry Drive, Wyatt Drive, Hillside, Mountain Vista, Sandhill Circle, High Point, Anglers, Fox/Fish Creek Trailer Park, Walton Ponds, Weiss Drive, Majestic, Clubhouse, Indian Summer, Mt. Werner, UC Health ER and Barn Village.

Friday, Dec. 24 — Fairview, Old Town, Crawford, The Boulevard, Downtown Steamboat Neighborhoods, River Road, Brooklyn, Howelsen, Yampa to 12th.