Santa seeks letters from children in Routt County
Santa recently reached out to the Steamboat Pilot & Today from the North Pole to see if the newspaper can help him out again this year by collecting local letters to Santa.
As a result, families are encouraged to drop off their children’s letters to Santa and his elves by leaving them at Alpine Bank, 1901 Pine Grove Road, Suite 101, or at Santa’s cottage on the Routt County Courthouse lawn.
After collecting the letters, the Steamboat Pilot & Today will print some of them in the Dec. 24 edition, as well as distribute all letters received to the jolly man in red.
