Santa, reindeer, live music draws a crowd at 2018 Holiday Festival at Steamboat Resort

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and nowhere was this more true than at Steamboat Resort on Sunday. Residents and visitors alike gathered for the annual Holiday Festival which featured live music from Face Vocal Band, reindeer and the jolly ole’ elf — Santa Claus himself.

