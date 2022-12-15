Santa partners with Steamboat Fire Rescue to tour local neighborhoods

Santa rolls in riding on a Steamboat Springs fire engine during the city's annual tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at the Routt County Courthouse.

Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Santa will once again use Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue’s big red sleigh to tour local neighborhoods, according to a news release from the city.

“We must be on the good list again as the fire station received a call from Santa Claus asking for assistance in sharing the holiday spirit with Steamboat Springs,” said Fire Chief Chuck Cerasoli in the release. “Santa’s reindeer need to rest for the big day, so we’ll put our sleigh to use while he visits all the good boys and girls in the Yampa Valley.”

Santa and his 525-horsepower sleigh will stop by neighborhoods between Sunday, Dec. 18 and Dec. 24.

“We know it’s important to share the holiday spirit as a community and remind all of us to continue to be kind, compassionate and caring,” said Firefighter/Public Education Coordinator Julie Wernig. “A few of our firefighters need some extra holiday points to get on the good list and were eager to help Santa!”

People can thank local firefighters and support the community by dropping off food or monetary donations at the Mountain Fire Station or Ambulance Barn downtown for LiftUp of Routt County.

Santa’s schedule

Sunday, Dec. 18: Selby, Barn Village, Clubhouse Drive, Mt. Werner Circle, Village Drive, Medicine Springs and Après Ski Way.

Monday, Dec. 19: Casey’s Pond, Walton Creek, Columbine Drive, Meadow Lane, Bear Drive, Whistler Road, Chinook, Majestic and The Ponds.

Tuesday, Dec. 20: Conestoga, Indian Trails, Sunlight Drive, Sunlight Crossing, Reserves, West Acres and West End Village

Wednesday, Dec. 21: Maple, Conifer, Amethyst, Fish Cree Falls Road, Blue Sage, Harwig Circle, Steamboat Boulevard, Sanctuary and Hospital

Thursday, Dec. 22: Tamarack, Cherry, Hillside Drive, Mountain Vista Circle, Wyatt Drive, Hilltop Parkway, Fish Creek Trailer Park, Alpen Glow

Friday, Dec. 23: Steamboat II, Heritage Park, Silver Spur, Sleepy Bear and Riverside

Saturday, Dec. 24: Downtown, Fairview, Brooklyn and Yampa Street