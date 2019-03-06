Sandy Conlon: Ode to the Plowmen

Here's to the plowmen who scrape our streets

Way down to the rocks and bare concrete;

So thorough they are, for joy I must leap

Over the snow pile that buries my Jeep.

Undaunted, faithful when snow fills our town

The persistent plowmen don't let us down;

Over roads slushy or powdery light,

They sometimes must work very late at night.

There is no end to the plowmen's bliss

As residential driveways they seldom miss;

They are jolly, bold, kindhearted, and brave,

And to the plowmen my shovel I wave.

Keeping roads clear is no easy matter

For the boys of winter in trucks that clatter;

Yet watching them carefully plow everything,

I secretly pray for an early spring.

With much gratitude to David VanWinkle and his great crew of plowmen.

Sandy Conlon

Steamboat Springs