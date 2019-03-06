Sandy Conlon: Ode to the Plowmen
March 6, 2019
Here's to the plowmen who scrape our streets
Way down to the rocks and bare concrete;
So thorough they are, for joy I must leap
Over the snow pile that buries my Jeep.
Undaunted, faithful when snow fills our town
The persistent plowmen don't let us down;
Over roads slushy or powdery light,
They sometimes must work very late at night.
There is no end to the plowmen's bliss
As residential driveways they seldom miss;
They are jolly, bold, kindhearted, and brave,
And to the plowmen my shovel I wave.
Keeping roads clear is no easy matter
For the boys of winter in trucks that clatter;
Yet watching them carefully plow everything,
I secretly pray for an early spring.
With much gratitude to David VanWinkle and his great crew of plowmen.
Sandy Conlon
Steamboat Springs
