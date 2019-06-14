Sandwich shop closes doors as fast food franchise ends long run in Steamboat

The Subway in Curve Plaza closed its doors in June.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — This month customers showed up at the doors of the Subway at Curve Plaza looking for a Spicy Italian, a Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki or Meatball Marinara. But instead of placing their order, they were greeted by a note thanking them for their patronage for the past 12 years and letting them know that the store was closed.

Subway’s corporate offices confirmed that the store, which shares the same building as Kum & Go convenience store, has officially closed as of June 1. Steamboat Pilot & Today reached out to TSM Eagle, Inc. President Paul Van Engelenhoven by phone, but he didn’t want to comment at this time.

The Curve Plaza store is the second Subway store owned by Van Engelenhoven to close this year. The doors of the Subway located in Central Park Plaza closed just before Christmas in December 2018. That store was opened in 1990 by former owner George Barlow.

Barlow also opened the Curve Plaza store, which was located at the corner of Elk River Road and U.S. Highway 40, in June 2007. Less than a year later, in March 2008, Barlow added a Cold Stone Creamery to the Curve Plaza location. Barlow sold the store to Van Engelenhoven a short time later.

The announcement that the Curve Plaza Subway has closed its doors means town will be without a Subway location for the first time in 29 years.

