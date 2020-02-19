Sandvik, Schneider lead Sailor skiers at Loveland

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — For its final regular season race of the year, the Steamboat Springs High School Alpine ski team traveled to Loveland. In their last chance to do so, 11 Sailors qualified for state, bringing the team’s total to 28 state-bound athletes.

The girls and boys teams each finished second in the team standings at the slalom event, led by Erik Sandvik and Emily Schneider.

Schneider finished fourth with a time of one minute, 44.52 seconds. Also cracking the top 10 were Annika Ort and Eliza Fox, who took seventh and eighth, respectively. Annmarie Hackworthy was three spots out of the top 10, earning 13th with a time of 1:53.21.

Sandvik took sixth with a time of 1:47.77, while Dawson Holmes finished seventh in 1:49.56 and Luke St. John finished 14th.

Sophia Gowdy, Nora Pietras, Allie VanNess, Tess Clyncke, Margrot Schmitz, Sandvik, St. John, Brodie Skinner, Jaxson Fryer, Bryce Zetzman and Kyle Nilsson all punched tickets to state for the first time Saturday.

“The Loveland meet was unbelievable,” said head coach Mike Farny in an email. “It rarely happens that athletes compete as well or better than they train, and then to have the entire team end the qualifying season, skiing out of their minds fast, was incredible. As a coach, I have never witnessed a competition like this … simply amazing how the entire team skied.”

Feb. 14-15

Loveland

Boys team scores: 1. Aspen 177. 2. Steamboat 159. 3. Durango 153. 4. Summit 152. 5. Evergreen 151. 6. Eagle Valley 90.

Top 3: 1. Davis Colon, A, 1:37.85. 2. Charlie Olsen, A, 1:38.24.. 3. Thomas Morris, A, 1:45.23.

Steamboat finishers: 6. Erik Sandvik 1:47.77. 7. Dawson Holmes 1:49.56. 14. Luke St. John 1:59.45. 17. Jaxson Fryer 2:02.09. 19. Brodie Skinner 2:02.53. 20. Bryce Zetzman 2:02.91. 24. Kyle Nilsson 2:08.7. 26. Pete Wichelhaus 2:13.56. 27. Joey Berlet 2:13.58. 33. Chase Weynand 2:24.06. 43. Matheus Masutti 2:51.67.

Girls team scores: 1. Evergreen 164. 2. Steamboat 164. 3. Summit 163. 4. Aspen 153. 5. Durango 134. 6. Vail Mountain 105.

Top 3: 1. Olyvia Snyder, Summit, 1:36.6. 2. Jenna Blatchford, Evergreen, 1:38.85. 3. Edie Sherlock, A, 1:40.61.

Steamboat finishers: 4. Emily Schneider 1:44.52. 7. Annika Ort 1:45.62. 8. Eliza Fox 1:46.9. 13. Annmarie Hackworthy 1:53.21. 14. Audra Gowdy 1:55.29. 16. Sophia Gowdy 1:56.82. 17. Nora Pietras 1:56.98. 18. Allie VanNess 1:57.52. 23. Tess Clyncke 2:00.47. 24. Olive Subr 2:00.62. 26. Margrot Schmitz 2:01.51. 33. Kaya Fowler 2:09.01. 38. Taylor Connelly 2:12.95. 52. Caelan Daly 2:24.46. 56. Rebecca Bonebrake 2:25.65. 61. Caroline Henninger 2:32.11. 69. Maggie Wilson 2:46.61.

