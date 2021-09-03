Samantha Fish will close out free summer concerts

Samantha Fish will headline this weekend’s End of Summer Jam. (Courtesy photo)



This weekend’s End of Summer Jam will bring singer, songwriter and guitarist Samantha Fish to the stage at Howelsen Hill for the last free concert of the summer. Fish will release her seventh studio album, Faster, on Sept. 10, and Explore Steamboat caught up with her ahead of the concert to hear about her musical style, her new album and her thoughts on being back on the stage.

Explore Steamboat: You are about to release your seventh studio album — tell me a little bit about how you got to where you are.

Samantha Fish: I started playing guitar as a teenager in Kansas City. I’ve basically been performing live professionally ever since. This record is my seventh studio release, and I’m pretty stoked about it. I worked with (producer) Martin Kierszenbaum on it, and he’s worked with some pretty big names, like Lady Gaga, Sheryl Crow and Sting.

ES: I read that you have been called “genre-defying.” What does that mean to you?

If you go What: End of Summer Jam featuring Samantha Fish with guests Eddie 9v and The Brian Smith Band When: 5:30 p.m. Sunday Where: Howelsen Hill Cost: Free More: Guests are encouraged to wear a mask while standing in line.

SF: I listen to all different types of music, and my personal taste reflects that. I have been firmly rooted in the blues world for a long time though; I like to take that and put a foot in a different genre and creating something new and unique. I never go into making a record with a focus on one specific genre. I just try to write the best songs possible and then shape them with instrumentation and stylization of how I play and sing.

ES: Tell us about your new album.

SF: I recorded it in Los Angeles at Village Studios, working with Martin Kierszenbaum, who is really well known in the industry, so that was exciting. The songs are heavily rooted in blues and rock ’n’ roll, but it also has a toe in pop and mainstream sounds. It’s centered around good songs. Overall, it’s an empowering album that’s chock-full of swagger and attitude and confidence. It’s a feel-good album — I want people to listen to it and feel motivation in their lives.

ES: How has your style changed throughout the years?

SF: From album to album, there have been stylistic changes beginning in 2015 with Wild Heart, I would say. Now, I view an album as a good opportunity to transform and evolve, and I like to do that. It’s empowering for me to change record to record and have a different story. To me, this new album is the most exciting iteration of what I’ve done because it’s the closest to who I am right now, so I feel really good about that. I feel very blessed for the fans that I have because they’ve been rocking through the changes with me.

ES: Are you looking forward to getting back to your usual touring schedule and performing live?

SF: I have always felt appreciative of the crowd and the audience and what I get to do for a living, but there’s a renewed sense of it now because you go so long without it, to come back and see people in the audience again … they’re still there after over a year. I’m so lucky to still have that, and I’m thrilled to be back. I just want to do it as safely as possible. My overall feeling is gratitude and happiness to be back doing what I love with the people I love.

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She can be reached through the editor.