Sales tax revenue continues to climb as Steamboat’s new STR tax hits $4.7M year to date
According to the city, Steamboat Springs’ April sales taxes were 5.44% higher — or $106,493 more — than they were in April 2022.
At the same time, year-to-date sales tax collections are up 9.21% compared to the same period last year.
Comparing April to the same month last year, notable increases came in utilities (29.2%) and lodging & amenities (14.59%). Increases were seen in most geographical area categories, except out-of-town and regional.
Primarily dedicated to local trail projects, the accommodation tax collected 12.94% more than it did in April last year. Additionally, the year-to-date accommodation tax revenue is 8.2% above where it was at the same time last year.
The short-term rental tax generated $315,851 in April, and year-to-date collections are over $4.7 million.
