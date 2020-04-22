Sales tax collection increases in February, month before impact of COVID-19

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — City sales and use tax collection in February was over $300,000 more than the previous year, according to a report released by the city of Steamboat Springs.

The city took in just over $3 million in February, representing almost a 12% increase from 2019. The largest increases during the month came from the sporting goods and lodging and amenities sectors.

Collections in February represent about 10% of the city’s annual collections.

Geographical areas where sales taxes are collected that showed an increase in the month were from the mountain and U.S. Highway 40 corridor.

Monies collected from the 1% tax on accommodations within the city saw an 23% increase in February compared with the same period in 2019. Those funds are primarily dedicated to local trail projects since the Yampa Street improvements portion of Referendum 2A was completed last year. A small amount each year is dedicated toward the marketing of these projects and capital improvements at Haymaker Golf Course.

Building use tax, used to fund capital projects for the city, netted $64,215 in February. This tax fluctuates depending upon building permits issued, use tax audits completed and the size and number of developments in the city.

