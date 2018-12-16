Sailors wrestling team places 2nd at West Grand Invitational

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs High School varsity wrestling team placed second overall at the West Grand Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 15, with 126 combined points. The team also had four individual champions. Juniors Spencer Mader, 126, Tucker Havel, 132, and John Slowey, 195, each placed first in their divisions, earning 26, 25.5 and 22 total points respectively. Sophomore Mohammed Alnajdawi, 138, also placed first with 25 total points. Sailors sophomores Caleb Anderson, 145, Ivan Reynolds, 160, Cole Moon, 220, and freshman Valente Ponce, 285, had good showings with Anderson placing third with 16 total points, Reynolds placing fourth with 11 total points, Moon placing third with 9 total points and Ponce placing second with 12 total points.

The Sailors will be back in action Jan. 5 versus Eagle Valley High School.

