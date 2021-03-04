Sailors win big over Battle Mountain





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs High School basketball team is now 13-0, following 71-30 over Battle Mountain on Thursday night.

The Sailors got off to a hot start, leading the 0-13 Huskies 14-4 after one quarter.

Battle Mountain trailed 27-14 at the half.

Steamboat’s offense took it to the next level in the second half, outscoring its opponent 44-16.

A three-point play from Steamboat sophomore Cade Gedeon and 3-pointers from seniors Granger Rowan and Jake Kreissig contributed to a 11-2 run to start the third quarter.

Steamboat caps a four-game week with the regular season finale at Palisade on Saturday.

Steamboat Springs 71, Battle Mountain 30

BM 4 10 11 5 – 30

SS 14 13 22 22 – 71

