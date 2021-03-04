Sailors win big over Battle Mountain
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs High School basketball team is now 13-0, following 71-30 over Battle Mountain on Thursday night.
The Sailors got off to a hot start, leading the 0-13 Huskies 14-4 after one quarter.
Battle Mountain trailed 27-14 at the half.
Steamboat’s offense took it to the next level in the second half, outscoring its opponent 44-16.
A three-point play from Steamboat sophomore Cade Gedeon and 3-pointers from seniors Granger Rowan and Jake Kreissig contributed to a 11-2 run to start the third quarter.
Steamboat caps a four-game week with the regular season finale at Palisade on Saturday.
Steamboat Springs 71, Battle Mountain 30
BM 4 10 11 5 – 30
SS 14 13 22 22 – 71
