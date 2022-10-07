Sailors volleyball wins three straight
Steamboat Springs volleyball continued its hot streak by winning a third consecutive match on Thursday, Oct. 7, in a game on the road against Glenwood Springs.
Having lost to Glenwood Springs in mid-September, the Sailors played with a chip on their shoulder. Tied at two sets apiece, the game went into a deciding 15-point tiebreak with Steamboat coming out on top 15-10.
The Sailors improve to an 11-5 record and return home for a league match against Summit on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Steamboat Springs 3, Glenwood Springs 2
SS: 25 25 21 25 15
GS: 27 20 25 20 10
