Sailors volleyball takes final league match of the season
Coming off a loss to Palisade on the road, Steamboat Springs volleyball bounced back with a victory in its final league match of the season on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Welcoming Battle Mountain to Steamboat, the Sailors managed an opening set win of 27-25. The team followed that with two more wins, taking a 3-0 set sweep of the match.
The win finalizes Steamboat’s league record at 5-5, ranking them third in league play.
The team sits 15-6 in the regular season with its final match coming on Thursday, Oct. 27, at home against Aspen.
Steamboat Springs 3, Battle Mountain 0
SS: 27 25 25
BM: 25 22 18
