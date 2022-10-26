Sailors volleyball takes final league match of the season

Steamboat junior Caroline Wittlinger dives for the ball from the back row to keep the play alive in a Steamboat volleyball match against Glenwood Springs on Sept. 15, 2022. The Sailors have won seven of their last eight matches and play the final game of the regular season against Aspen on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Coming off a loss to Palisade on the road, Steamboat Springs volleyball bounced back with a victory in its final league match of the season on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Welcoming Battle Mountain to Steamboat, the Sailors managed an opening set win of 27-25. The team followed that with two more wins, taking a 3-0 set sweep of the match.

The win finalizes Steamboat’s league record at 5-5, ranking them third in league play.

The team sits 15-6 in the regular season with its final match coming on Thursday, Oct. 27, at home against Aspen.

Steamboat Springs 3, Battle Mountain 0

SS: 27 25 25

BM: 25 22 18

