Sailors tennis team struggles in Loveland

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs High School tennis team faced three opponents at the Loveland Invitational on Aug. 30 and 31.

Seniors Wyatt Stempel and Matheus Mercuri and junior Dylan Dietrich played singles. Sophomore Kyle Saunders and freshman Xander Dalke, senior Jonny Barkel and freshman Gabe Gray, senior Joey Westermeyer and freshman Eli Ince and freshman Michael Lake and JP Walsh were doubles teams for the Sailors.

The Sailors’ only win came against Pouter High, when Barkel and Gray won 6-3, 6-0.

The Sailors were swept 7-0 against both Fort Collins and Loveland.

Against Fort Collins, Stempel put up a fight, pushing the first set to a 6-4 score before falling in the second 6-1.

Loveland Invitational

Pouter 6, Steamboat Springs 1

Singles: 1, Wyatt Stempel L 6-3, 6-1; Matheus Maercuri L 6-1, 6-0; Dylan Dietrich L 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: 1, Kyle Saunders and Xander Dalke L 6-2, 6-1; 2, Jonny Barkel and Gabe Gray W 6-3, 6-0; 3, Joey Westermeyer and Eli Ince L 6-4, 6-2; 4, Michael Lake and JP Walsh L 6-0, 6-0.

Fort Collins 7, Steamboat Springs 0

Singles: 1, Stempel, L 6-4, 6-1; 2, Mercuri L 6-0, 6-0; 3, Dietrich L 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: 1, Saunders and Dalke L 6-0, 6-0; 2, Barkel and Gray L 6-0, 6-0; 3, Westermeyer and Ince L 6-1, 6-2; 4, Lake and Walsh L 6-0, 6-0.

Loveland 7, Steamboat Springs 0

Singles: 1, Stempel L 6-3, 6-1; 2, Mercuri L 6-2, 6-3; 3, Dietrich L 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles: 1, Saunders and Dalke L 6-0, 6-0; 2, Barkel and Gray L 6-0, 6-3; 3, Westermeyer and Ince L 6-0, 6-0; 4, Lake and Walsh L 6-2, 6-3.