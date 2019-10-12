Sailors tennis No. 2 doubles team heads to state

Members of the Steamboat Springs tennis team hold their regional ribbons after the 4A Region 8 tournament on Friday, Oct. 11.

Courtesy Bill Conway

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Thanks to a second-place finish at the regional tournament, Steamboat Springs High School tennis No. 2 doubles pair, Gabe Gray and Xander Dalke, will compete in the state tournament Thursday, Oct. 17 through Saturday, Oct. 19, in Pueblo.

The two freshman are the only Sailors to advance to the state tournament after Steamboat took third overall at the 4A Region 8 tournament in Grand Junction on Oct. 10 and 11.

“The team peaked at the right time,” Steamboat head coach Bill Conway said. “At the beginning of the season, we had four players for the first week of practice. (My assistant coaches) and I were worried we would not have enough for a team. We had an amazing team from that point forward. They peaked at the right time, and to have two players make state is a great accomplishment for the team. Xander Dalke and Gabe Gray played their best tennis of the season at regionals.”

No. 1 singles player, senior Wyatt Stempel, finished third. No. 2 singles player, senior Matheus Mercuri, and No. 3 singles player, sophomore Nash Whittington, also finished third.

The No. 1 doubles pairing of junior Dylan Dietrich and sophomore Kyle Saunders took fourth, while No. 3 doubles players, senior Johnny Barkal and freshman Eli Ince, placed third.

Senior Joey Westmeyer and freshman Michael Lake also earned third as the No. 4 doubles pair.

Aug. 22: at Grand Junction, L 5-2

at Grand Junction, L 5-2 Aug. 23-24: at Fruita-Monument, 7th of 7

at Fruita-Monument, 7th of 7 Aug. 30: at Loveland, 8th of 8

at Loveland, 8th of 8 Sept. 5-7: at Grand Junction, 16th of 16

at Grand Junction, 16th of 16 Sept. 14: vs. Rocky Mountain, L 7-0

vs. Rocky Mountain, L 7-0 Sept. 21: vs. Fruita Monument, L 7-0

vs. Fruita Monument, L 7-0 Sept. 25: at Basalt, W 6-1

at Basalt, W 6-1 Oct. 1: at Aspen L 7-0, Vail L 7-0

at Aspen L 7-0, Vail L 7-0 Oct. 5: vs. Kent Denver, L 7-0

vs. Kent Denver, L 7-0 Oct. 11: Regionals at Delta, 3rd

Regionals at Delta, 3rd Oct. 17-19: State at Pueblo

