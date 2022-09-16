Sailors tennis continues singles dominance with win over Basalt

Steamboat Springs boys tennis player Fisher St. John makes contact with the ball during the No. 4 doubles match against Rocky Mountain High School in 2021. Steamboat will host Rocky Mountain for a league match on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Competing at the tennis center for its first home match of the season, Steamboat Springs boys tennis defeated the Basalt Longhorns 5-2 on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Sweeping the singles matches and splitting the four doubles matches, the boys strung together a solid performance, earning their second match victory of the season.

The Sailors will now have some confidence as they host Rocky Mountain and Ponderosa at the Tennis Center on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Steamboat Springs 5, Basalt 2

Singles: 1. Liam Siefken, SS, def. Basalt 6-0, 6-4. 2. Caleb Grommeck, SS, def. Basalt 2-6, 7-5, 10-8. 3. Eli Ince, SS, def. Basalt 6-0, 4-6, 10-4.

Doubles: 1. JP Carter and Wiley Cotter, SS, def. Basalt 6-0, 6-1. 2. Basalt def. Fisher St. John and Bryce Watson, SS, 5-7, 6-3, 10-5. 3. Matthew MacEntee and Damien Dobson, SS, def. Basalt, 6-0, 6-0. 4. Basalt def. Hank Ince and Dante Abraham, SS, 6-0, 6-4.

