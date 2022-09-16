Sailors tennis continues singles dominance with win over Basalt
Competing at the tennis center for its first home match of the season, Steamboat Springs boys tennis defeated the Basalt Longhorns 5-2 on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Sweeping the singles matches and splitting the four doubles matches, the boys strung together a solid performance, earning their second match victory of the season.
The Sailors will now have some confidence as they host Rocky Mountain and Ponderosa at the Tennis Center on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Steamboat Springs 5, Basalt 2
Singles: 1. Liam Siefken, SS, def. Basalt 6-0, 6-4. 2. Caleb Grommeck, SS, def. Basalt 2-6, 7-5, 10-8. 3. Eli Ince, SS, def. Basalt 6-0, 4-6, 10-4.
Doubles: 1. JP Carter and Wiley Cotter, SS, def. Basalt 6-0, 6-1. 2. Basalt def. Fisher St. John and Bryce Watson, SS, 5-7, 6-3, 10-5. 3. Matthew MacEntee and Damien Dobson, SS, def. Basalt, 6-0, 6-0. 4. Basalt def. Hank Ince and Dante Abraham, SS, 6-0, 6-4.
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.