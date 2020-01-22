Sailors sweep Battle Mountain basketball

Steamboat Springs' Dawson Lindquist tries to move the ball against Battle Mountain on Tuesday in Edwards.

Chris Dillman/Vail Daily

EDWARDS — With a 27-23 lead after three quarters, the Steamboat Springs High School girls basketball team just passed the ball around and worked its way to a 34-30 victory over Battle Mountain on Tuesday, Jan. 21, in Edwards.

Not only did a delay offense eat clock, but it also seemed to make the Huskies feel the need to hurry up their own offense, which resulted in turnovers and more long Steamboat possessions.

“We’ve had some rough seasons the last three years, and we’ve had several games this year when we’ve been up by even 20 points, and we didn’t know how to keep a lead,” Sailors coach George Ibarra said. “I always want us to play like we’re behind, but we needed to slow it down and make the other team make the next move.”

The Sailors started the fourth by hanging onto the ball for the first 2 minutes and 10 seconds of the period. The Huskies got the ball for three seconds and turned it over. With 5:28 remaining, Steamboat senior Katie Lake, who led all scorers with 10 points, got a steal and converted it into a layup.

The Huskies finally got the ball for a little bit and scored on a Gianna Carroll field goal with 3:11 left.

Alden Pennington answered Lake’s second bucket of the fourth with a 3-pointer, closing the Sailors’ lead to 31-28 with a little more than two minutes to go. Shelbee Weiss tore down the baseline for a layup with 1:11 left to make it 34-28.

If you’re wondering, there is no shot clock in high school basketball in Colorado. The Colorado High School Athletic Association, the state’s governing body, has considered it but nixed the idea based on cost.

The Huskies fell to 4-6 overall and 1-1 in the 4A Slope, while the Sailors moved to 4-10 and 2-2.

Lindquist leads Sailors by Huskies

The Sailors boys basketball team defeated Battle Mountain 54-42 on Tuesday.

The visiting Sailors (8-7, 4-0) got a little bit of space during a second-quarter, 3-point shower. Sailors senior Connor Hansen, freshman Cade Gedeon, junior Jake Kreissig and senior Dawson Lindquist were all in on that.

With Steamboat Springs leading 27-21 at the half, Steamboat couldn’t put it away nor could the Huskies mount a comeback. And it left both coaches perplexed after the game.

“We weren’t locked in,” Sailors coach Mike Vandahl. “Loose balls got by us. Rebounds got by us. In the first half, we really relied on our talent. But it’s a road win, our first league road win. You’ve gotta find a way to win, and that’s the only stat that matters.”

Lindquist topped the Sailors with 20 points, while Hansen and Kreissig had 11 each.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Steamboat Springs 34, Battle Mountain 30

SS 11 10 6 7 – 34

BM 13 3 7 7 – 30

Steamboat Springs 54, Battle Mountain 42

SS 13 14 8 19- 54

BM 10 11 9 12 – 42

Scoring: SS, Dawson Lindquist 20, Connor Hansen 11, Jakob Kreissig 11, Cade Gedeon 8, Granger Rowan 2, Eric Pollert 2. Fouls: SS, 10. FTs: SS, 16-17. Rebounds: SS, 29 (Kreissig 9). Assists: SS, 10 (Lindquist 3). Steals: SS, 8 (Lindquist).