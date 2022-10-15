Sailors sweep and Rams rally through final cross country meet before regionals
CRAIG – Just one week away from the regional meet, the Steamboat Springs and Soroco cross country teams traveled to Yampa Valley Golf Club for the Whistle Pig Invitational on Friday, Oct. 14, staying close to home for their final meet of the regular season.
Steamboat swept the meet with the boys and girls teams taking first place overall.
“One of our purposes was to have a meet close to home where they could refresh and remember that they love to compete and they love to run,” said Steamboat head coach Lisa Renee Tumminello. “It was about taking the pressure off and kind of getting them in a good headspace for next week. I think this is a perfect scenario and perfect venue.”
While the boys ran hard enough to take first place over Moffat County by one point, the girls swept the race and even filled the top-8 spots at the finish line.
Leading the race from beginning to end was senior Autumn Oslowski, who has dominated all season long. She crossed the finish line in 19 minutes and 44 seconds, nearly two full minutes before the second-place finisher who was her sister, freshman Ayla Oslowski.
Team captain Autumn was so proud of the way her teammates performed and hopes they keep it up at the regional meet in Grand Junction on Friday, Oct. 21.
“It feels really good, I wasn’t expecting it because I started getting sick this week,” Autumn said. “It was a shock to me but I’m also so proud of the team, top-8 is insane. It went well today.”
Soroco also strung together a few strong performances at the meet and came in fourth and third for the boys and girls teams, respectively.
The Rams had a short recovery from a recent meet, so Soroco head coach Kim Kuda proud of her runners’ performances.
“For today we were just working on running our hardest because we ran in Rifle on Wednesday and it’s a really tough back-to-back,” Kuda said. “We just wanted to go out there and compete again today and see if we can keep our race times consistent.”
Individually, Soroco junior Larhae Whaley came in ninth place and was the first non-Steamboat girls finisher at 23:13.
For the boys, junior Alan Mayer finished in the top five in 18:24. Mayer is happy with his performance and hopes he can replicate it in Delta during Soroco’s regional meet on Friday, Oct. 21.
“I went out fast and I want to do that again,” Mayer said. “I think I’m fifth or sixth in the region so I want to stay there because you need to be top 15 to make states. I’m hoping to stay there and this will be a good race for that.”
Steamboat Varsity Boys Finishers: 3. Olin Webster 18:07. 8. Trevor Harms 19:26. 11. Asher Rowan 20:20. 12. Michael Hagney 20:25. 13. Thomas Reilley 20:47.
Steamboat Varsity Girls Finishers: 1. Autumn Oslowski 19:44. 2. Ayla Oslowski, 21:38. 3. Grace Olexa, 21:54. 4. Morgan Yeiser, 22:01. 5. Novella Light, 22:49.
Soroco Varsity Boys Finishers: 5. Alan Mayer, 18:24. 16. Isaac Perez, 21:01. 30. Wyatt Trout, 23:23. 32. Carmine Mallozzi, 24:35. 33. Trevor Haughen, 25:39.
Soroco Varsity Girls Finishers: 9. Larhae Whaley, 23:13. 22. Alyvia Cox, 24:54. 24. Rachelle Dudley, 25:00. 25. Trinity Delto, 25:00. 26. Molly Smith, 25:31.
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.