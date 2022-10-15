Sailors sweep and Rams rally through final cross country meet before regionals

Soroco cross country sophomore Isaac Perez battles with Steamboat senior Thomas Reilley and freshman Asher Rowan at the start of the second lap of the Whistle Pig Invitational at Yampa Valley Golf Club in Craig on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

CRAIG – Just one week away from the regional meet, the Steamboat Springs and Soroco cross country teams traveled to Yampa Valley Golf Club for the Whistle Pig Invitational on Friday, Oct. 14, staying close to home for their final meet of the regular season.

Steamboat swept the meet with the boys and girls teams taking first place overall.

“One of our purposes was to have a meet close to home where they could refresh and remember that they love to compete and they love to run,” said Steamboat head coach Lisa Renee Tumminello. “It was about taking the pressure off and kind of getting them in a good headspace for next week. I think this is a perfect scenario and perfect venue.”

While the boys ran hard enough to take first place over Moffat County by one point, the girls swept the race and even filled the top-8 spots at the finish line.

Leading the race from beginning to end was senior Autumn Oslowski, who has dominated all season long. She crossed the finish line in 19 minutes and 44 seconds, nearly two full minutes before the second-place finisher who was her sister, freshman Ayla Oslowski.

Team captain Autumn was so proud of the way her teammates performed and hopes they keep it up at the regional meet in Grand Junction on Friday, Oct. 21.

“It feels really good, I wasn’t expecting it because I started getting sick this week,” Autumn said. “It was a shock to me but I’m also so proud of the team, top-8 is insane. It went well today.”

Steamboat senior Autumn Oslowski pushes toward the finish in her final sprint to earn an impressive first place for Steamboat cross country at the Whistle Pig Invitational in Craig on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Soroco also strung together a few strong performances at the meet and came in fourth and third for the boys and girls teams, respectively.

The Rams had a short recovery from a recent meet, so Soroco head coach Kim Kuda proud of her runners’ performances.

“For today we were just working on running our hardest because we ran in Rifle on Wednesday and it’s a really tough back-to-back,” Kuda said. “We just wanted to go out there and compete again today and see if we can keep our race times consistent.”

Junior Alan Mayer sprints to the finish to take fifth place for Soroco cross country at the Whistle Pig Invitational in Craig on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Individually, Soroco junior Larhae Whaley came in ninth place and was the first non-Steamboat girls finisher at 23:13.

For the boys, junior Alan Mayer finished in the top five in 18:24. Mayer is happy with his performance and hopes he can replicate it in Delta during Soroco’s regional meet on Friday, Oct. 21.

“I went out fast and I want to do that again,” Mayer said. “I think I’m fifth or sixth in the region so I want to stay there because you need to be top 15 to make states. I’m hoping to stay there and this will be a good race for that.”

Steamboat Varsity Boys Finishers: 3. Olin Webster 18:07. 8. Trevor Harms 19:26. 11. Asher Rowan 20:20. 12. Michael Hagney 20:25. 13. Thomas Reilley 20:47.

Steamboat Varsity Girls Finishers: 1. Autumn Oslowski 19:44. 2. Ayla Oslowski, 21:38. 3. Grace Olexa, 21:54. 4. Morgan Yeiser, 22:01. 5. Novella Light, 22:49.

Soroco Varsity Boys Finishers: 5. Alan Mayer, 18:24. 16. Isaac Perez, 21:01. 30. Wyatt Trout, 23:23. 32. Carmine Mallozzi, 24:35. 33. Trevor Haughen, 25:39.

Soroco Varsity Girls Finishers: 9. Larhae Whaley, 23:13. 22. Alyvia Cox, 24:54. 24. Rachelle Dudley, 25:00. 25. Trinity Delto, 25:00. 26. Molly Smith, 25:31.

