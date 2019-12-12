Sailors surrender early lead at Summit

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs High School junior hockey player Aiden Story got his team on the board with his first varsity goal five minutes into the first period against Summit.

Junior Quinn Dorris added another Sailors (1-2) goal a minute later to give Steamboat an early 2-0 lead.

However, the Tigers scored four goals in the third period to win 6-3 on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Summit (1-0) tied the game in the second, as Max Bonenberger and Hank Kasch put pucks past Steamboat goaltender Indiana Kretzchmar. Steamboat senior David Thiel scored his fourth goal of the year to give the Sailors a 3-2 lead at the second break.

The Tigers came out and peppered Kretzchmar in the third, scoring on four of the 18 shots on goal to earn the win.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Summit 6, Steamboat Springs 3

SS 2 1 0 — 3

S 0 2 4 — 6

First period

SS — Aiden Story, PP, 4:58

SS — Quinn Dorris (Walker Ripley), 6:07

Second period

S — Max Bonenberger (Finn Theriault), 4:59

S — Hank Kasch (Rudy Burki), 14:26

SS — David Thiel (Griffin Maltby, Max Kenney), 16:11

Third period

S — Bonenberger (Ryley Cibula, Blaze Ebbinghaus), PP, 7:45

S — Nick Davis (Bonenberger, Kasch), 11:54

S — Tyler Wilson (Caleb Mallory), 12:14

S — Kasch (Bonenberger, Theriault), 16:26

Dec. 6-7: Steamboat Springs at Crested Butte, W 4-3, L 7-2

Steamboat Springs at Crested Butte, W 4-3, L 7-2 Dec. 11: Steamboat Springs at Summit, L 6-3

Steamboat Springs at Summit, L 6-3 Dec. 13: Fort Collins at Steamboat Springs, 7:45 p.m.

Fort Collins at Steamboat Springs, 7:45 p.m. Dec. 20: Steamboat Springs at Aspen, 7:30 p.m.

Steamboat Springs at Aspen, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4: Centaurus at Steamboat Springs, 8 p.m.

Centaurus at Steamboat Springs, 8 p.m. Jan. 10: Denver East at Steamboat Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Denver East at Steamboat Springs, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17: Aspen at Steamboat Springs, 7:45 p.m.

Aspen at Steamboat Springs, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 18: Glenwood Springs at Steamboat Springs, 6 p.m.

Glenwood Springs at Steamboat Springs, 6 p.m. Jan. 20: Steamboat Springs at Chaparral, 3:30 p.m.

Steamboat Springs at Chaparral, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 25: Steamboat Springs at Mountain Vista, 6:30 p.m.

Steamboat Springs at Mountain Vista, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31: Summit at Steamboat Springs, 7:45 p.m.

Summit at Steamboat Springs, 7:45 p.m. Feb. 1: Palmer at Steamboat Springs, 3 p.m.

Palmer at Steamboat Springs, 3 p.m. Feb. 4: Steamboat Springs at Battle Mountain 3:45 p.m.

Steamboat Springs at Battle Mountain 3:45 p.m. Feb. 7: Battle Mountain at Steamboat Springs, 7:45 p.m.

Battle Mountain at Steamboat Springs, 7:45 p.m. Feb. 12: Steamboat Springs at Glenwood Springs, 7:45 p.m.

Steamboat Springs at Glenwood Springs, 7:45 p.m. Feb. 14: Dakota Ridge at Steamboat Springs, 5:15 p.m.

Dakota Ridge at Steamboat Springs, 5:15 p.m. Feb. 15: Cherry Creek at Steamboat Springs, 3 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Steamboat Springs, 3 p.m. Feb. 22: Steamboat Springs at Mullen, 8:30 p.m.

