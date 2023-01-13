Sailors split in Moffat County wrestling meet

Steamboat Springs junior Henry Dismuke goes head-to-head with Blake Hill of Moffat County. The clash lasted the full time with Hill earning an 11-5 decision victory in a wrestling meet on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

For Steamboat Springs wrestling coach Brian Almer, it is always a joy to compete against high-intensity teams, as they might exploit the Sailors’ weaknesses but it only makes Steamboat stronger, mentally and physically.

Steamboat was able to split the meet, earning a victory over Coal Ridge but falling to a strong Moffat County team.

Steamboat’s duo of senior Kaleb Young and junior Finn Rodgers pinned their Coal Ridge opponents to help lead Steamboat to a 33-30 victory over the Titans. Against Moffat County, the Sailors were never able to find their stride and lost the first eight matches, as they fell 57-9 to the Bulldogs.

“Every time we step on a mat, our focus is on getting better each day,” Almer said. “We had some tough matches today. Moffat always brings the intensity, so we have to match that. Against Coal Ridge, we matched up a little bit better, so I think getting better each day is the most important aspect of it.”

The bright spot of the night for Steamboat was sophomore Keven Parra, who earned the first of two victories against Moffat County.

In the 106-pound weight class, Parra and his opponent Talus Folks took the full time with Parra maintaining a slight advantage to earn a 10-6 decision.

“It feels good but it was a hard fight, and I really want to fight that man again,” Parra said. “He was really good. He almost got me sometimes, and I got a lot more training to do.”

Despite a loss for junior Henry Dismuke, his match was the highlight of the night. Dismuke held a 13-6 record on the year heading into the clash against the 18-7 Blake Hill from Moffat County. The two took turns overpowering each other, but Hill ultimately came out on top with an 11-5 decision.

Dismuke did not have a chance to wrestle against Coal Ridge and had to wait all night for his only matchup.

“You see everybody else wrestling, and you have to live up to that expectation,” Dismuke said. “Everybody else is expecting you to do well because you’ve been waiting all day, and you’ve seen everyone wrestle. You’re just nervous.”

Despite a few great showings from his team, Almer said the boys still have a lot to work on. Many of those things are simple fixes like breaking bad habits. Almer added that three keys moving forward will be staying in attack mode, continuing to score points and being aggressive.

“Going in there, knowing we can compete day in and day out, that’s where their heads need to be,” Almer said. “We know they can do it, but they need to believe in themselves and get up to that level.”

Moffat County County Triangular

Thursday, Jan. 12

Steamboat Springs 33, Coal Ridge 30

113: Kaleb Young, SS, fall Jessie Richel, CR, 3:01.

120: Colton Melland, SS, dec. Ian Pierce, CR, 2-1.

132: Cooper Thurmon, CR, fall Jace Rabesa, SS, 1:21.

138: Carter Coon, CR, fall Caden Moore, SS, 5:57.

165: Finn Rodgers, SS, fall Levi Axtell, CR, 1:01.

Moffat County 57, Steamboat Springs 9

106: Keven Parra, SS, dec. Talus Folks, MC, 10-6.

113: Kaleb Young, SS, fall Blake Tupa, MC, 1:25.

120: Noah Duran, MC, fall Colton Melland, SS, 0:29.

126: Kaden Hixson, MC, fall Cole Muhme, SS, 1:19.

132: Tate Green, MC, fall Jace Rabesa, SS, 2:58.

138: Kaedon Martinez, MC, fall Caden Moore, SS, 3:22.

165: Michael Voloshin, MC, fall Finn Rodgers, SS, 0:55.

175: Blake Hill, MC, dec. Henry Dismuke, SS, 11-5.

