Sailors soccer takes third win of October

Steamboat junior Timothy Sabat sets up a header to pass to a Sailors teammate in a boys soccer game against Summit on Aug. 27, 2022. The Sailors have evened their season record to 7-7 and hope to finish the season with a win against Palisade on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

After suffering its first loss of the month to Glenwood Springs in overtime, the Steamboat Springs boys soccer team looked to bounce back on the road against Summit on Thursday, Oct. 20.

In a high-scoring first half, the Sailors scored three times in the first 40 minutes while holding the Tigers to just one goal.

Holding a commanding 3-1 lead heading into the second half, Steamboat took a more defensive approach and was unable to find the net again. Instead, the team held Summit to just one goal in the second half and earned its third win this October, 3-2.

The team’s season record improves to 7-7 and 4-5 in league play. The boys will play their final game of the season on the road against Palisade on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Sailors will be hungry for a win to end the regular season with a winning record.

