Sailors soccer snaps losing streak with shutout victory

Steamboat junior Brady Adams dribbles down the field in the Steamboat Springs boys soccer home opener against Summit on Aug. 27, 2022. The Sailors have since been up and down all season while most recently beating Palisade 3-0 on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Coming off three straight losses, the Steamboat Springs boys soccer team took its second shutout win of the season, beating Palisade 3-0 at home on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The Sailors put pressure on the visiting Bulldogs early, scoring all three of their goals in the first half to create a near insurmountable lead.

The defense was able to stay tough for the final 40 minutes, bringing Steamboat’s season record to 4-5 on the year and 2-3 in league play.

Steamboat hopes to create some momentum and spark a winning streak starting with an away game against Battle Mountain on Thursday, Sept. 29.

