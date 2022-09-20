Sailors soccer snaps losing streak with shutout victory
Coming off three straight losses, the Steamboat Springs boys soccer team took its second shutout win of the season, beating Palisade 3-0 at home on Saturday, Sept. 17.
The Sailors put pressure on the visiting Bulldogs early, scoring all three of their goals in the first half to create a near insurmountable lead.
The defense was able to stay tough for the final 40 minutes, bringing Steamboat’s season record to 4-5 on the year and 2-3 in league play.
Steamboat hopes to create some momentum and spark a winning streak starting with an away game against Battle Mountain on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Tom Skulski
