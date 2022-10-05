Sailors soccer overpowers Eagle Valley to start ‘Mr. October’ campaign

Junior Charlie Reisman dribbles past a defender in a Steamboat soccer match against Eagle Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Reisman found the net twice in the contest to lead the Sailors to a 3-0 victory.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & today

Averaging just one goal per game, the Sailors had a tough test at home on Tuesday, Oct. 4, against the 10-1-1 Eagle Valley Devils who were finding the net more than three times per match.

A chippy open half, the Sailors created several opportunities to score but were unable to put the ball in the back of the net. Despite these setbacks, Steamboat held its own defensively with senior goalie Charlie Welch stopping every Devil advance.

With no score to start the second half, Steamboat came out aggressive for the final 40 minutes of play.

Several offensive possessions into the half, Steamboat junior Charlie Resiman earned a ticket to the center of the 18-yard box for a penalty kick.

At the line, Reisman took a deep breath and ripped a line drive off his foot on the left side of the net, past the Eagle Valley goalie, giving the Sailors a 1-0 lead with under 16 minutes to play.

“The first thing is just to trust your instinct and wherever you want to go, just be confident with where you’re going,” Reisman said. “I didn’t even look at the goal, I just looked at the ball and I took a deep breath because Charlie [Welch] always tells me to take a deep breath.”

Just one minute and 28 seconds later, it was sophomore Jeffrey Sturges who added to the Steamboat lead with a goal in the 67th minute.

Senior goalkeeper Charlie Welch looks on as junior Gerardo Mendoza takes the ball out downfield in a Steamboat soccer match against Eagle Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2022.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The 2-0 lead was not enough for the Sailors as Resiman would later find the net again and put the game away with his second goal of the contest and only 6:52 left to play.

The 3-0 victory ties as Steamboat’s best winning margin of the season with Welch earning his third shutout of the year.

“There have been some really good moments in each game,” Welch said. “Last game we had a really solid second half and this was a culmination of a lot of things that have been coming together especially in training. Just takes hard work and keeping our composure.”

The Sailors remain at home for their final non-league match of the season against Montrose on Saturday, Oct. 8.

With just three games left on the season, the boys are rallying behind the mantra, “Mr. October” as they look to sweep the month, going 4-0.

Sturges believes the best is yet to come for Steamboat soccer.

“I feel like October is going to be good for us,” Sturges said. “We’re on a roll now. We competed for the first half of the season but the second half is where we play our best soccer. We turn up, and we just need to get the dub.”

Steamboat Springs 3, Eagle Valley 0

SS: 0 3

EV: 0 0

