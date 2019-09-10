Sailors soccer earns first win of the season at Palisade

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — On its first road trip of the season, the Steamboat Springs soccer team won its first game of the 2019 season.

The Sailors traveled to Palisade, coming home with a 5-2 victory on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Steamboat built a 3-0 lead in the opening half, with sophomore goalkeeper Axel Kovach keeping the shutout alive by making five saves.

Part way through the second half, freshman Charlie Welch took over between the posts, allowing two goals to get by.

The Sailors offense added two more scores, though, en route to the win. All five goals were credited to a senior. Oliver Caparrelli, Marat Washburn, James Bernsten, Jevon Hovey and Kevin Kaster each found the back of the net.

Kaster and Caparrelli each earned a pair of assists, while senior defender Pete Dohr also earned an assist.

Sophomore Silas Ford scored both goals for the Bulldogs.

Palisade is now 1-1-1 on the year, and 0-1-1 against conference opponents. Steamboat is 1-2, playing only conference opponents so far. The Sailors next play at Eagle Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Steamboat Springs 5, Palisade 2

SS 3 2 — 5

P 0 2 — 2

Scoring:

SS: Oliver Caparrelli G, 2 A; Kevin Kaster G, 2 A; Jevon Hovey G; James Bernsten G; Marat Washburn G; Pete Dohr A.

P: Silas Ford 2G.

Goalkeeping:

SS: Axel Kovach 0 GA, 4 S; Charlie Welch 2 GA, 5 S.

P: Zachary Guptill 5 GA, 6 S.