Sailors runners travel to Wisconsin for Foot Locker regional

Steamboat Springs sophomore Bowden Tumminello races at the Soroco Invite on Sept.24.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Before Saturday’s race, Steamboat Springs cross country coach Lisa Renee Tumminello picked up cooking spray and duck tape. With the rain pouring down on the course in Eastern Wisconsin, her runners might need them.

Sailors senior Maggi Congdon, junior Jaydon Fryer and sophomore Bowden Tumminello each sprayed the bottom of their shoes with the cooking spray as a means to prevent at least some mud from permanently clinging to their shoes.

It turned out they didn’t need the duck tape, which would reinforce the bond between foot and shoe to keep the spikes from getting sucked into the ankle-deep mud.

In those conditions, the three competed in the Foot Locker Midwest Region Championship in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“It was wet, and it was windy and cold and muddy,” Bowden Tumminello said. “We all like to joke around, we’re used to bad weather because we live in the mountains, but the mud was a whole new thing. It was lots of fun. It was pretty deep but you never really notice it when you’re going through it. It’s just looking back, we were trudging.”

The Sailors helped represent Colorado in a regional that features runners from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Lisa Renee Tumminello said she’s brought athletes to the Nike Southwest regional in the past, but she had yet to accompany runners to the Foot Locker Regional.

She said she was amazed by the depth and strength in each race. The field was split up first by gender and then into freshman/sophomore, junior/senior and championship races. Additionally, there was a youth race in the middle of the day.

Thankfully, the Sailors ran in the first three races of the day, so they didn’t experience the absolute worse of the mud on the course.

Congdon placed 56th in the championships girls race with a time of 19:47.9, a better time than her 2019 state championships performance on Oct. 26.

“Maggi had a great race. She just came off the World Championships and she got sick when she got back, so she wasn’t feeling 100%,” Lisa Renee Tumminello said. “For not having felt well all week long and still having a cold, she really raced hard.”

Fryer competed in the championship boys race, finishing 161st with a time of 17:42.2. At the state meet over a month ago, Fryer ran a 17:12.

“Jaydon’s race, since he wasn’t until 11:30, it was even muckier,” Lisa Renee Tumminello said. “The conditions were just silly.”

She said Fryer noted he started too fast to stay strong in the later miles, but he still had a great race.

In the freshman/sophomore race, Bowden Tumminello finished 32nd, crossing the line in 18 minutes, 9.4 seconds.

“I really didn’t go out there for time, or even for place,” Bowden Tumminello said. “I just went out there for the experience. If the weather didn’t make this race unique enough, just the fact that it’s postseason and in Milwaukee and so many different kids. The time means less to me in this race than having everyone there.”

Foot Locker Midwest Region Championship

Wayne E. Dannehl Course

Saturday, Nov. 30

Freshman/sophomore boys: 1, Ryder James, Illinois., 16:42.7. 32, Bowden Tumminello, Steamboat Springs, 18:09.4.

Championship girls: 1, Abby Vanderkooi, Michigan, 17:17.8. 56, Maggi Congdon, Steamboat Springs, 19:47.9.

Championship boys: 1, Josh Methner, Illinois, 15:46.7. 161, Jaydon Fryer, Steamboat Springs, 17:42.2.