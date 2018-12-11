Sailors hockey takes home first road victory over Summit

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat High School hockey team grabbed its first road victory, 5-2, against Summit in Breckenridge on Tuesday.

Wyatt Boatright scored late in the first period then Johnathon Kaminski followed up at the beginning of the second period. Will Eck knotched his first varsity goal heading into the third period.

The Sailors extended their two-point lead to three with a goal by Cameron Colombo. Summit answered with a goal, but Sailors Griffin Maltby capped off the contest with a game-sealing fifth goal.

Sailors goaltender Patrick Sumner had 40 saves.

