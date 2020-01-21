Sailors hockey moves to 1-4-1

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs High School hockey team battled against Aspen in as close a game as possible at the Colorado High School Athletic Association level. After three 17-minute periods and a five minute overtime, the Sailors and the Skiers were knotted at two goals each. The game ended in a tie.

Aspen struck first with a goal from Matthew Rigney in the opening period. Sailors senior Tanner Ripley tied things up with a power play goal two minutes into the second.

In the third, Robert Fitzgerald put the puck past Steamboat sophomore goaltender Indiana Kretzschmar thanks to an assist from Jack Pevny.

The Sailors answered again, though, as junior Daniel Kempers scored off a helper from senior Griffin Maltby. Both goalies held strong from then on out though, forcing a tie.

Three days later, Steamboat traveled to take on the Chaparral Wolverines and lost 7-0.

In the first period, the Sailors allowed just one goal, a power play score from JT Waufle.

After stopping all but one shot in the first, Steamboat sophomore netminder Marek Demorat let by five in the second. One more goal midway through the third sealed the victory for the Wolves.

Next, the Sailors will play at Mountain Vista on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Monday, Jan. 20.

Chaparral 7, Steamboat Springs 0

SS 0 0 0 – 0

C 1 5 1 – 7

First period

C -JT Waufle (Landen Shay), PP, 15:39

Second period

C – John Connolly (Noah Younkin), 0:12

C – Simon Herz (Blake Johnson), PP, 4:42

C – Waufle (Connolly), 9:28

C – Andrew O’Connor (Jaxon Brandhurst), 10:54

C – O’Connor (Simon Herz), SH, 16:38

Third period

C – Dillon Leonard (Shay), 8:31

Friday, Jan. 17

Aspen 2, Steamboat Springs 2

A 1 0 1 0 – 2

SS 0 1 1 0 – 2

First period

A – Matthew Rigney, 11:28

Second period

SS – Tanner Ripley (Quinn Dorris), PP, 14:49

Third period

A – Robert Fitzgerald (Jack Pevny), 6:52

SS – Daniel Kempers (Griffin Maltby), 11:59

Dec. 6-7: Steamboat Springs at Crested Butte, W 4-3, L 7-2

Steamboat Springs at Crested Butte, W 4-3, L 7-2 Dec. 11: Steamboat Springs at Summit, L 6-3

Steamboat Springs at Summit, L 6-3 Dec. 20: Steamboat Springs at Aspen, L 4-2

Steamboat Springs at Aspen, L 4-2 Jan. 10: Denver East at Steamboat Springs, 7:30 p.m., L 8-2

Denver East at Steamboat Springs, 7:30 p.m., L 8-2 Jan. 17: Aspen at Steamboat Springs, T 2-2

Aspen at Steamboat Springs, T 2-2 Jan. 18: Glenwood Springs at Steamboat Springs, L 8-5

Glenwood Springs at Steamboat Springs, L 8-5 Jan. 20: Steamboat Springs at Chaparral, L 7-0

Steamboat Springs at Chaparral, L 7-0 Jan. 25: Steamboat Springs at Mountain Vista, 6:30 p.m.

Steamboat Springs at Mountain Vista, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31: Summit at Steamboat Springs, 7:45 p.m.

Summit at Steamboat Springs, 7:45 p.m. Feb. 1: Palmer at Steamboat Springs, 3 p.m.

Palmer at Steamboat Springs, 3 p.m. Feb. 4: Steamboat Springs at Battle Mountain 3:45 p.m.

Steamboat Springs at Battle Mountain 3:45 p.m. Feb. 7: Battle Mountain at Steamboat Springs, 7:45 p.m.

Battle Mountain at Steamboat Springs, 7:45 p.m. Feb. 12: Steamboat Springs at Glenwood Springs, 7:45 p.m.

Steamboat Springs at Glenwood Springs, 7:45 p.m. Feb. 14: Dakota Ridge at Steamboat Springs, 5:15 p.m.

Dakota Ridge at Steamboat Springs, 5:15 p.m. Feb. 15: Cherry Creek at Steamboat Springs, 3 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Steamboat Springs, 3 p.m. Feb. 22: Steamboat Springs at Mullen, 8:30 p.m.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.