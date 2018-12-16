Sailors hockey loses on road to Glenwood Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs High School varsity hockey lost 3-2 to Glenwood Springs High School in Glenwood Springs on Saturday, Dec. 15. The Devils are newcomers to the high school varsity landscape but proved formidable foes in their first meeting with the Sailors. Tanner Ripley and Cameron Columbo each scored a goal for the Sailors. The game was plagued by penalties from both teams, and Steamboat was unable to capitalize on multiple opportunities.

The Sailors will take on Aspen High School on the road Friday. Dec. 21.

