Sailors golfer earns 16th at state championships, the program’s best finish ever

Steamboat Springs High School freshman Kaitlyn Grommeck finished 16th at the Colorado High School Activities Association 4A Girls Golf State Championships on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, marking the best finish ever for the Sailors’ girls golf program.

Shannon Hanley/Courtesy photo

After a tough first day at the Colorado High School Activities Association 4A Girls Golf State Championships, Steamboat Springs High School freshman Kaitlyn Grommeck sat in 22nd.

With an 84 on day two, Grommeck moved up to finish 16th with a total of 176 strokes at Tiara Rado Golf Course in Grand Junction on Wednesday, June 1. The top-20 finish is the best from a Sailor in the seven-year history of the girls golf program.

Grommeck hit for par on seven holes, bogeyed six holes and double-bogeyed four. She was one under on hole 12, a par three. She was just four over par on the back nine.

Her goal going into the second day was to keep up her strong putting and avoid having one bad, 12-stroke hole, which brought her down on day one.

Grommeck certainly did that.

Because she’s a freshman, Grommeck has three more years to come back and continue making history on the links. She has a summer full of camps and training.

Through just seven years of existence, the Sailors girls golf program has always been headed by Shannon Hanley, who fosters a fun environment for those looking to learn something new and keeps things competitive for the more seasoned golfers such as Grommeck.

Grommeck won multiple events this year and finished fourth at regionals to qualify for state.

Last year, junior Alexandra Culver and senior Sophia Gowdy became the first Sailors to qualify for the state championships.

