Sailors girls lacrosse drops to 0-2 with loss to Roaring Fork

CARBONDALE — The Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse team is now 0-2 after a 16-1 loss to Roaring Fork on the road Saturday.
Erin Maitre scored the lone goal for the Sailors.
The young team plays at home for the first time at 4 p.m. Wednesday against Battle Mountain.
May 5 - at Battle Mountain, L 18-3
May 15 - at Roaring Fork, L 16-1
May 19 - versus Battle Mountain
May 21 - versus Aspen
May 25 - at Summit
May 27 - versus Roaring Fork
June 3 - versus Eagle Valley
June 5 - versus Summit
June 12 - at Eagle Valley
June 15 - at Aspen
