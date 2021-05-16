Sailors girls lacrosse drops to 0-2 with loss to Roaring Fork

Steamboat Springs High School lacrosse player Maddie Moss puts a shot on goal during a game against Roaring Fork on Saturday. The Sailors lost, 16-1. (Photo by Leigh Rushton)



CARBONDALE — The Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse team is now 0-2 after a 16-1 loss to Roaring Fork on the road Saturday.

Erin Maitre scored the lone goal for the Sailors.

The young team plays at home for the first time at 4 p.m. Wednesday against Battle Mountain.

Steamboat Girls Lacrosse Schedule May 5 - at Battle Mountain, L 18-3 May 15 - at Roaring Fork, L 16-1 May 19 - versus Battle Mountain May 21 - versus Aspen May 25 - at Summit May 27 - versus Roaring Fork June 3 - versus Eagle Valley June 5 - versus Summit June 12 - at Eagle Valley June 15 - at Aspen

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.