Sailors girls hoops still struggling with shots, fouls

Steamboat Springs High School sophomore Samantha Campbell looks to take a shot under pressure during a home game against Rifle on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Different game, same problems.

The Steamboat Springs High School girls basketball team had trouble making shots and four starters fouled out in the last minute of the game against Rifle, on Saturday, Jan. 18. Those problems resulted in a 41-32 Bears victory.

Accuracy has long plagued the Sailors. In the fourth quarter, the team went 4-for-13, shooting 30%. Two of those makes were 3-pointers from senior Jaycee May.

“We keep shooting over and over, doing the same drills,” said May. “I just think we’re not practicing enough where we’re actually getting contested or having actual pressure on us, which I think is really hard and not helping us on the court.”

May ended the game on the bench with five fouls, along with junior Erica Simmons and seniors Katie Lake and Shelbee Weiss.

“We had the head ref for Colorado watching us, and he’s really picky on hands,” said May. “My team and I are super used to using our hands, getting in there, try to get a steal and all that. We were just trying to do that too much, and we shouldn’t have.”

Six straight points from Rifle wiped a 7-5 Steamboat lead off the board. Shots from sophomore Sam Campbell and Weiss kept the Sailors in it and brought the score to 13-11 Rifle at the half.

Steamboat Springs junior Erica Simmons scores off a one-on-one breakaway during a home game against Rifle on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Shelby Reardon

The Bears started the third quarter with another 6-point streak, developing a 19-11 lead. Junior Erica Simmons drained a pair of 3-pointers to trim the advantage to 4, 23-19.

“It’s not like we’re having trouble getting open shots,” said Steamboat head coach George Ibarra. “We’re getting open shots. The offense is running, we’re just not finishing shots. That’s our problem. We got to make them. We’re taking more shots than we were at the beginning of the season, which is what I wanted and we’re taking open shots, good shots, they’re just not going in.”

Both Simmons and May contributed 10 points, while Campbell added 5, Weiss scored 4 and senior Rose Epstein netted 3.

Steamboat Springs junior Rose Epstein fires from the lane during a home game against Rifle on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Shelby Reardon

Free throws broke it open, though. As the Sailors committed 13 fouls in the second half, they sent the Bears to the line over and over. The visitors hit 23 of 37 attempts on the day.

“Even (Friday) night, we did well. Today, we just kind of lost control on our fouling,” said Ibarra. “We got to go back to trying to stop fouling. I don’t know what else to say on that.”

Saturday, Jan. 18

Rifle 42, Steamboat Springs 31

R 5 8 14 14 – 42

SS 7 4 10 11 – 31

Scoring: R, Jamie Caron 14, Mackenzie Elizardo 9, Taylor Davis 8. SS, Jaycee May 10, Erica Simmons 10, Sam Campbell 5, Shelbee Weiss 4, Rose Epstein 3. Fouls: R, 13. SS, 23. FTs: R, 23-37. SS, 4-6.

