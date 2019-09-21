Sailors football picks up road win at Middle Park

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — On the first play of the game, Steamboat Springs senior quarterback Tanner Raper ran 72 yards to the end zone. The extra point from senior Finn Russell put the Sailors up 7-0 just seconds into the road contest against Middle Park on Friday, Sept. 21.

The Sailors went on to win 21-7, bringing their record to 2-2.

Steamboat found the end zone twice in the second stanza. First, Raper connected with senior receiver Cole Gedeon with a 56-yard touchdown pass.

With about a minute left before halftime, Raper rushed 12 yards to pay dirt. Russell’s kick was good on both occasions.

Steamboat started the second half with a three and out, but Raper threw an interception to give the ball back to the Panthers.

Middle Park eliminated the shutout with an 8-yard touchdown run, but the Sailors kept them off the board the rest of the way.

Steamboat is on the road again on Sept. 27 at Palisade where the team will face its first conference opponent of the fall.

Steamboat Springs 21, Middle Park 7

SS 7 14 0 0

MP 0 0 7 0

Aug. 30: vs. Manual W 33-26

vs. Manual W 33-26 Sept. 6: vs. Cedaredge, L 21-13

vs. Cedaredge, L 21-13 Sept 13: vs. Moffat County, L 42-13

vs. Moffat County, L 42-13 Sept. 20: at Middle Park, W 21-7

at Middle Park, W 21-7 Sept. 27: at Hotchkiss, 7 p.m.

at Hotchkiss, 7 p.m. Oct. 11: vs. Palisade, 7 p.m.

vs. Palisade, 7 p.m. Oct. 18: at Battle Mountain, 7 p.m.

at Battle Mountain, 7 p.m. Oct. 25: vs. Summit, 7 p.m.

vs. Summit, 7 p.m. Nov. 1: at Eagle Valley, 7 p.m.

at Eagle Valley, 7 p.m. Nov. 8: vs. Glenwood Springs, 7 p.m.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.