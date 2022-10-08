Sailors football drops second straight
Coming off a loss to a strong Eaton football team, Steamboat Springs fell to another top team at home on Friday, Oct. 7.
Despite getting 27 points from the offense, the Sailors were unable to keep up with The Academy, resulting in a 68-27 loss.
The defeat evens Steamboat’s record to 3-3 with three games left in the regular season. The Sailors will have a chance to get back in the win column at home against Faith Christian on Friday, Oct. 14.
The Academy 68, Steamboat Springs 27
