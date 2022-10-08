Sailors football drops second straight

Sailor running back Brady Grove trucks through defenders for a 25-yard gain in the first quarter of a football game between Steamboat Springs and Coal Ridge at Gardner Field on Aug. 26, 2022. The Sailors have hit a rough patch in the season but will look to bounce back at home against Faith Christian on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Coming off a loss to a strong Eaton football team, Steamboat Springs fell to another top team at home on Friday, Oct. 7.

Despite getting 27 points from the offense, the Sailors were unable to keep up with The Academy, resulting in a 68-27 loss.

The defeat evens Steamboat’s record to 3-3 with three games left in the regular season. The Sailors will have a chance to get back in the win column at home against Faith Christian on Friday, Oct. 14.

The Academy 68, Steamboat Springs 27

