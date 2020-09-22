Sailors finish 5th at Eagle Valley Invite

Steamboat Springs High School cross country runners take off for the start of the girls race at the Eagle Valley Invite on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Lisa Renee Tumminello/Courtesy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs High School girls and boys cross country teams finished fifth at the Eagle Valley Invite on Saturday, Sept. 19.

The ladies were led by sophomore Autumn Oslowski, who took 12th, followed by senior Sidney Barbier, who earned 13th. Senior Marcada Baker wasn’t far behind in 24th, and junior Courtney Vargas finished 30th.

The boys were paced by senior Jaydon Fryer, who finished third. Junior Bowden Tumminello earned seventh, sophomore Casey Wolf took 31st and senior Jameston Tracy earned 35th.

“Both races were amongst very competitive teams in our region, with some top ranked athletes,” said coach Lisa Renee Tumminello. “We had some new additions to our varsity squads that day, and they had solid performances.”

The Sailors head to Craig this weekend, with junior varsity members running Friday and varsity on Saturday. On Oct. 3, Steamboat will host a rare home meet at Howelsen Hill.

Eagle Valley Invitational-Gypsum

Steamboat boys: 3. Jaydon Fryer. 7. Bowden Tumminello. 31. Casey Wolf. 35. Jameson Tracy. 41. Connor Prost. 42. Jaxson Fryer. 46. Jeremiah Kelley.

Steamboat girls: 12. Autumn Oslowski. 13. Sidney Barbier. 24. Marcada Baker. 30. Courtney Vargas. 32. Hailey Moss. 33. Ella Chapman. 42. Meaghan Maltre.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.