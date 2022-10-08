Sailors find their stride on volleyball court as win streak continues

Senior Tya Drennen puts one down for a kill in the second set of a Steamboat volleyball match against Summit on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Steamboat won the match 3-1.

With a trip to the regional tournament on the line, there is no better time for a team to play its best volleyball than at the end of the season.

Welcoming Summit to Steamboat Springs on Saturday, Oct. 8, the Sailors took care of business with a 3-1 victory to extend their winning streak to four games. After a second-set loss for Steamboat, the Sailors reset their focus and dominated the third and fourth sets for the win.

“The culture on our team right now is probably what I’m most proud of,” coach Wendy Hall said. “We’re seeing the results of that culture with our success on the court; it’s kind of a byproduct of our mutual respect and trust.”

Hall explained that it took some time for her team to find its identity at the start of the season, but they have really come together over the past few weeks and the relationships continue to grow.

A major proponent of these strengthened connections has been the Sailors senior leaders, who have helped maintain a high energy level throughout the season.

Senior Ashlyn Robson said she knows how quickly these seasons go by and has been preparing the younger members of the team for what is to come.

“We want to make every game count and leave it all on the court because after this there is nothing, so there’s no point in not trying,” Robson said. “We need to leave it all out there and make every point count.”

Senior Bella Story goes up for a kill from the side in a Steamboat volleyball game against Summit on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

The victory evens up the Sailors’ league record to 4-4, while they hold a 12-5 record overall. Junior Sydney Lotz said the team sees a path to regionals and is confident Steamboat will keep its momentum alive.

“It feels great because we had a rough start at the beginning of the season, so it feels great to have four good wins,” Lotz said. “We have a full practice next week, and we have our game on Saturday, so we’re just going to use the practice next week to get better and propel ourselves to a second or third spot in the league.”

Junior Layla Hammond-Furst serves in the opening set of a volleyball game between Steamboat and Summit on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Two of the team’s remaining five games will come against league opponents, giving Steamboat a chance to sweep the season series against Palisade and an opportunity for revenge against Battle Mountain.

Before the league matches, the Sailors will stay home for a match against Grand Junction Central on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Before looking too far ahead, Hall said, her team will need to take it one game at a time.

“We’re going to look at the one in front of us, but I think they’re starting to believe that they can take care of business and that they have kind of taken some power back,” Hall said. “I’m super proud of them for that, but we still have work to do, and we still want to get better every week.”

