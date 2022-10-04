Sailors cross country performs well despite several absences

A pack of Sailors runners including, from left, Avery Olson, Katie Castor, Lillian Hammer, Alex Hanna and Nikita Andre run in a tight pack during the Moffat County Invitational on Sept. 24, 2022, in Craig. The Sailors have had continued success all season and set their sights on Grand Junction for the Warrior Lincoln Park Invite on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

The Copper Mountain Cup is the self-proclaimed “highest and toughest grass high school cross country course in the world” and with several of its athletes out taking the SATs, Steamboat cross country had a tough test ahead of it on Saturday, Oct. 1.

In a highly competitive field, the Sailors took fifth and sixth at the meet for the boys and girls respectively.

Seniors Olin Webster and Trevor Harms led the pack for the men, finishing just five seconds apart in 16th and 19th overall.

It was senior Autumn Oslowski who continued her season’s dominance for the women, taking eighth place with a time of 23 minutes, 3 seconds.

The Sailors travel to Grand Junction for the Warrior Lincoln Park Invite on Thursday, Oct. 6. This is the venue for the regional championship on Oct. 20, giving Steamboat a good chance to see what it is up against at the end of the month.

Steamboat Varsity Boys Finishers: 16. Olin Webster, 21:11. 19. Trevor Harms, 21:16. 33. Xavier Knott, 22:28. 36. Michael Hagney, 22:46. 38. Thomas Reilley, 23:06.

Steamboat Varsity Girls Finishers: 8. Autumn Oslowski, 23:03. 26. Grace Olexa, 26:06. 28. Alaya Oslowski, 26:22. 29. Novella Light, 26:23. 34. Isabelle Drobek, 27:00.

